Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

