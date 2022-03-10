PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Up 28.6%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 59,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.
PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)
