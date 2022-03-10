PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -86.91%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

