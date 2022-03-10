PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.