Power Co. of Canada (POW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a current ratio of 95.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of C$25.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.00 and a 52-week high of C$44.53.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.19.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.