Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading Down 11.4%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.93. 3,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get Positron alerts:

Positron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.