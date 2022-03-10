Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Up 14.9%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.02. 170,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,114,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 247,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after buying an additional 122,142 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,574,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Porch Group by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 138,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.