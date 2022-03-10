Polker Market Cap Reaches $2.98 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $668,088.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polker has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.79 or 0.06505272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.37 or 1.00468477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041390 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

