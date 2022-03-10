PMV Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,115 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,846% compared to the typical volume of 46 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 351,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29,702.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

PMVP stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,252. The firm has a market cap of $904.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

