Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 985,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $982.64 million, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

