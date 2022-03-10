Piper Sandler Trims Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Target Price to $12.50

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after buying an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after purchasing an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

