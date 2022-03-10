Piper Sandler Raises ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $16.50

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $14.24 on Monday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

