Piper Sandler Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $55.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

NYSE ASAN opened at $48.81 on Thursday. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,536,000 after buying an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

