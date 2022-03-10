Piper Sandler Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $32.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of VNOM opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

