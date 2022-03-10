Piper Sandler Increases Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target to $11.00

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.
Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $834.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
