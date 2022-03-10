Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
Shares of EARN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -244.89%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
