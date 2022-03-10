Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 295 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.61. 10,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,195. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.