Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,871,548. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.