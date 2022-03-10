Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of COST traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $520.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. The firm has a market cap of $230.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $317.32 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

