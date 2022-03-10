PIN (PIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.74 or 0.06503769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,869.23 or 1.00275528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00041400 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

