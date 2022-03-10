PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,872,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,110,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 710,693 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,036,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 161,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000.
Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $8.94 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
