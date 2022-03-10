Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.27

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 10127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several analysts have commented on PPC shares. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,435,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,086,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.