PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.88.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -299.00 and a beta of 0.77. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 134,162 shares of company stock worth $300,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 476.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 149.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.