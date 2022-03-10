Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.11. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $507.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
