Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.11. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $507.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.