Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEYUF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 199,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,082. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.