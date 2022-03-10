Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.39 ($0.06). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 113,643,179 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £108.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

