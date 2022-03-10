Pendal Group Ltd Sells 5,240 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $140,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.36. 1,513,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.23 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

