Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $131,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,426. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

