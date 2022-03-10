Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,681 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.