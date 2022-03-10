Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.89. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 162,676 shares trading hands.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.57.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock valued at $599,007. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

