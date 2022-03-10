PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.58 on Thursday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
