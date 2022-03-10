PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.58 on Thursday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 1,639.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PCTEL in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in PCTEL by 35.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 41.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

