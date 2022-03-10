PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $19.84

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $20.98. PBF Energy shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 50,752 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after buying an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PBF Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

