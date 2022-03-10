Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $311.21 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.91 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.29.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

