Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Paychex reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of Paychex stock remained flat at $$122.30 during trading on Thursday. 57,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,345. Paychex has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

