Paul Douglas Gardner Sells 50,000 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

Paul Douglas Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$43.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.22.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

