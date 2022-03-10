Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,362.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 763,332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 851.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000.

FJUL stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

