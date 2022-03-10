Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 801 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $50,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:AB opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.