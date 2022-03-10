Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $306.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Spero Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

