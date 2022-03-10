Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.21 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.