Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

