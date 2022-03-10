Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRRWF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $26.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

