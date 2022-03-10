Parachute Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $582,279.33 and $146,266.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

