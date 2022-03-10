Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in February

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRBM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 3,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,006. Parabellum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

