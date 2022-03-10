Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $6,230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

PARR opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,451 shares of company stock worth $15,161,518 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

