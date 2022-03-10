Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

