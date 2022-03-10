PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.31

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 8637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

