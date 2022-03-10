P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock to Split on Thursday, March 17th (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) are going to split on Thursday, March 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of PTSI stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. 17,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $773.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

PTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

