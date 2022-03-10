Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties traded as high as C$18.45 and last traded at C$18.37, with a volume of 292667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.91.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

