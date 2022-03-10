Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Richard Scott Blackley Sells 19,204 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 2,605 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $18,000.55.

Shares of OSCR opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

