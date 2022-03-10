Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 3.4%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 5,504,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 10,919,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.40.

Get Oriole Resources alerts:

Oriole Resources Company Profile (LON:ORR)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.